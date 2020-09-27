Popular

Fantasy pub manager Crossroads Inn is getting an upgraded anniversary edition

It'll include all the DLC released to date, and be free for existing owners.

Management game Crossroads Inn is getting an anniversary edition upgrade this next month incorporating all the game's DLC, a new tutorial, a new UI, new pathfinding and AI, and an upgrade to the game engine's performance. Those who already own the base game will get a free upgrade to the Anniversary Edition. The new update will also include Chinese (Simplified) language support. 

Crossroads Inn is a "real-time management sim with role-playing games elements," says the description, which is about right to my eyes for a game where you open and run a tavern in a fantasy world. It's a pretty complex game, and hard to get into, so the tutorial is a big upgrade for those interested in it. It was also a bit buggy, but per the game's developers tuning on the game engine has eliminated "a lot of performance-related issues."

We found what we saw of Crossroads Inn at launch last year to be an appealing idea, going so far as to elaborately compare it to running a real pub. But our own virtual and actual pub expert Phil Savage found that it was "disappointingly unpolished, unintuitive and at times just broken." A year of work and adding features has likely made the game a bit better. That said, it's still the kind of niche management sim with big ambitions and will inevitably retain more than a few bugs and a bit of jank, as mixed reviews attest.

Crossroads Inn is developed by Kraken Unleashed and published by Klabater. It's $20 and only on Steam. Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition is due to release on October 22nd. 

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
