Farming Simulator's first esports season set to kick off at FarmCon

The inaugural season of the Farming Simulator League will get underway later this month at FarmCon, which this year will be held at the CLAAS Technoparc in Harsewinkel, Germany. The convention will be held July 27 and 28 and play host to the League's first official tournament, with a €11,000 prize pool.

You'll be able to watch the whole thing live, too. The competitive farming will be broadcast on Twitch on the Giants Software and Focus Home Interactive channels.

The tournament will feature a mix of teams from the player community squaring off against teams sponsored by official equipment manufacturers, including Komatsu Forest and Trelleborg.

Even having lived around farms for most of my life, I have a hard time visualizing competitive farm simulation. But the Farming Simulator League has a prize pool worth €250,000, which indicates a certain amount of momentum. You can get a handle on the basics in the League introduction video above.

Head over to the official Farming Simulator site for more info on FarmCon, and a link to buy tickets.