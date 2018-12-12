Popular

Every Fallout 76 mutation, and what they all do

Radiation can benefit your stats in fun ways, but there's always a price to pay. Here are the pros and cons of mutation.

Radiation isn't all bad in Fallout 76: it can make your DNA more interesting by causing you to mutate. While Fallout 76 mutations may give some of your stats a few benefits, it will also penalize others. In the video above (also on YouTube), I contract the marsupial mutation, which lets me jump much higher but also makes me dumber, like some sort of stupid, heavily-armed kangaroo.

Mutations will occur randomly. When you're exposed to radiation via proximity, eating and drinking, or combat, there's a 5% chance you'll mutate for every 5 HP irradiated. Mutations will remain with you even if you die and respawn. You can also obtain mutation serums from a vendor in Whitespring and from The Enclave's science division, though they're pretty pricey.

When you take RadAway, there's a chance it will cure your mutation in addition to removing rads from your system. There's also a Fallout 76 perk called Starched Genes, which can do two things depending on when you equip it: prevent you from mutating in the first place, or—if you have mutated already—prevent you from curing your current mutation via RadAway, which is useful if you've found a mutation you like and want to keep it. There's also a perk called Stranger in Number, which increase the positive aspects of your mutation by 25% if you have a mutated teammate.

Here's every Fallout 76 mutation, and their pros and cons:

Chameleon
Pro: Grants invisibility...
Con: ...as long as you don't have a weapon equipped, and don't move

Marsupial
Pro: +20 carry weight, added jump height
Con: -4 intelligence

Bird Bones
Pro: +4 intelligence, falling speed is slower
Con: - 4 strength

Egg Head
Pro: +6 intelligence
Con: -3 strength, -3 endurance

Healing Factor
Pro: +300% health regeneration
Con: -55% chem effects

Talons
Pro: + 25% damage using unarmed attacks
Con:  -4 agility

Empath
Pro: Teammates take -25% damage
Con: Player with mutation takes +25% damage

Scaly skin
Pro: +50 damage and energy resistance
Con:  -25 action points

Eagle Eyes
Pro: +25% to critical damage
Con: -4 strength

Grounded
Pro: +100 energy resistance
Con:  -20% energy damage dealt

Herbivore
Pro: Vegetables provide 2x normal benefit
Con: Meat provides zero benefit

Carnivore
Pro: Meat provides 2 times normal benefit
Con: Vegetables provide zero benefit

Adrenal Reaction:
Pro: Increased weapon damage while at low HP
Con: -50 Max HP

Electrically Charged
Pro: Chance to shock melee attackers
Con: Small amount of damage done to player

Herd Mentality
Pro: All SPECIAL stats +2 while in a group
Con: All SPECIAL stats -2 while playing solo

Plague Walker
Pro: Diseases act as a poison aura against enemies
Con: You still suffer the negative effects of the disease

Speed Demon
Pro: +20% to movement speed and reloading
Con: +50% drain to hunger and thirst while moving

Twisted Muscles
Pro: +25% melee damage, increased chance to ripple limbs
Con: -50% gun accuracy

Unstable Isotope
Pro: 10% chance to release radiation when struck by melee attack
Con: Small amount of damage done to player

