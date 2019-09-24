Fallout 76 collectable helmets are being recalled due to mould risk

If you recently purchased a T-51b collectable helmet, most recently seen in Fallout 76, and are currently wearing it—I can't imagine why you wouldn't be—then you might want to remove it. The manufacturers, Chronicle, are recalling them because the fabric insert could cause respiratory or other kinds of infections.

Spotted by Reddit user UrbanPlannerGuy, the recall is specifically for a helmet that was sold via Gamespot for around $150 in June. The product recall page on the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission's website estimates that around 20,000 were sold.

People with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mould are apparently most at risk of infection from the fabric insert. Even if that isn't you, however, it's probably not worth the risk of keeping it lying around your home.

GameStop is contacting customers directly, but if you've not heard from them you can get in touch yourself and get a full refund. Chronicle also made the helmets that came with the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, but they aren't included in the recall.

Fallout 76 hasn't had much luck with collectables. That Power Armor Edition, for instance, was meant to come with a canvas bag, but instead customers got a cheap nylon bag. Bethesda offered a few not-so-great alternatives before finally sending out actual canvas bags, six months later.

In January, Bethesda also tried to sell fans a $276 Fallout 76 jacket that looked like it was made of plastic. It was worse than the bag. The reaction was overwhelmingly negative, but you can still buy it if you put a really high price on joke purchases. It's on sale at the moment, so you'll only need to burn $150 to own this monstrosity.

At least my Fallout bobblehead looks normal and hasn't tried to give me an infection. It just tells me to kill.