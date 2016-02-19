Popular

Fallout 4 takes Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

I confess myself surprised. The prizewinners at last night's DICE Awards have been announced, and Fallout 4 is in the top spot. Don't get me wrong, Fallout 4 is solid game—I'm all over it in terms of raw world design—but in a year filled with innovators perhaps I was expecting something less traditional to take Game of the Year.

Bethesda did well all round, Fallout 4 also picking up Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year. The latter is another peculiar outcome considering that the category included The Witcher 3 and Pillars of Eternity. Even if you prefer Fallout 4's Commonwealth to classic fantasy, it has decidedly less scope for role-play, but then MGS5: The Phantom Pain took Adventure Game of the Year, so the genre divisions would appear to be a formality.

Here's the full list of winners on PC:

  • Game of the Year: Fallout 4
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Fallout 4
  • Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Fallout 4
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Action Game of the Year: Star Wars Battlefront
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Star Wars Battlefront
  • Adventure Game of the Year: Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
  • Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat X
  • DICE Sprite Award: Rocket League
  • Sports Game of the Year: Rocket League
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Heroes of the Storm
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: Rise of the Tomb Raider
