Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes trailer teases boxed release on Friday

On August 16 - this Friday - Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes will emerge from the magic interpipes of the World Wide Web and sit on store shelves in a fancy-pants box. In celebration, Stardock have put out a new video showing off Fallen Enchantress' fantasy-flavoured turn based battles, empire-building, dragons and giant evil glowing Python fiends. I hate those guys.

Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes is a standalone expansion for Elemental: Fallen Enchantress, itself a re-worked and polished version of Elemental: War of Magic, which came out back in 2010. It adds two extra factions, reworks the way you hire heroes (formerly they'd loiter on the map like super-powerful hobos), adds more magic, more maps, more monsters. Anything beginning with "M" has received attention. They've even put in a new mevelling mystem!

As the trailer mentions, there's a reversible poster in the box that you can flip according to mood. It's the first time that Legendary Heroes will be available to buy in physical form in Europe, so if you do pick up a copy, be sure to hold it close to make it feel all warm and appreciated. You'll find the trailer below after the gong.

GONG.