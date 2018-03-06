Fall in love with the new trailer for 'introspective puzzle adventure' Solo

Solo is a lot of things according to developer Team Gotham. As you may have gathered, it's a singleplayer game, but it's also "a game about love," an "introspective puzzle adventure," and quite possibly the first game to title itself in cursive. I'd like to add one more descriptor to the list: absolutely gorgeous.

So yes, Solo is a puzzle game whose story explores "love as fuel, the force that drives us," according to its Steam page. It's set in a vivid archipelago dotted with gorgeous islands, each of which is home to a totem you need to reach. To do so, you'll need to connect and combine various blocks to build paths. Team Gotham says you can build paths and solve puzzles in several different ways, which is appropriately easygoing for such a contemplative game.

Solo is also about stopping to smell the roses. "Pull out your camera and capture the moment, play the guitar, feed the animals or just sit on a bench and think," Team Gotham suggests. Personally, I'm all for pausing to drink in Solo's many colorful islands. I might even take a selfie or two.

Solo will release on Steam on April 26.