Exploring films and TV in VR

Do you ever watch a film and think, well, this is great, but I want to go there. I want to be in Westeros. I want to be aboard the USS Enterprise. No? Oh, fine. But I do, because reality is boring, and that’s one of the reasons I love VR.

Oculus Rift’s commercial release is a long way off, and we still have a while to wait for Valve’s offering, but there are already hundreds of demos, games, and experiments out there for anyone lucky enough to own a developer kit. And some of the best are the ones that let you explore famous locations from film and TV.

A lot of these were made by hobbyists, and as such the production values aren’t that hot, but it’s an enticing glimpse into a future where Hollywood studios and networks like HBO use VR to let people step into their worlds. Just imagine what some of the following examples would be like with a triple-A budget.

If you’re wondering why some of the screenshots are split into two, it’s because they were taken through the Oculus Rift headset.