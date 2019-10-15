EVGA cranks up the memory speed on its newest GeForce RTX 2070 Super cards

(Image credit: EVGA)

Nvidia already supercharged its stack of GeForce RTX graphics cards with Super models boasting beefier specs than the regular variants. Its hardware partners are still free to apply factory overclocks, of course, and that is exactly what EVGA has done with a couple of new RTX 2070 Super models, both with faster memory.

There are two new cards that roll right off the tongue like a spoonful of molasses and sand—the GeForce RTX 2070 Super FTW3 Ultra+ and GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra+.

Forget the clunky names, though—both of these cards come equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15,000MHz (effective). That's a greater than 10 percent bump over reference RTX 2070 Super models, which clock the memory at 14,000MHz. That translates into 496GB/s of memory bandwidth, versus 448GB/s on stock RTX 2070 Super models.

In fact, as it pertains to stock clocks, the RTX 2080 Super is the only card in the RTX series to crank the memory to 15,000MHz—every other reference RTX card uses between 6GB and 11GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14,000MHz. Here's a look at the full set of reference specifications for the entire RTX line to date:

EVGA's FTW3 Ultra+ is the higher end version of the two new cards. It has an 1,815MHz GPU boost clock, up from 1,770MHz on reference RTX 2070 Super models, and uses a three-fan cooling solution. The card draws power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe connectors.

The XC Ultra+ model is not far behind in GPU clockspeed—it's factory overclocked to hit a 1,800MHz boost clock. EVGA plopped a dual-fan cooler on this one. The other difference boils down the connectors, as it uses both 6-pin an 8-pin (one each). However, the rated power draw is the same at 215W.

EVGA lists the RTX 2070 Super FTW3 Ultra+ at $599.99 after $20 mail-in-rebate, and the RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra+ at $569.99 (also after a $20 mail-in-rebate). Both are available now.

Pricing on RTX 2070 Super cards in general starts at $499.99.