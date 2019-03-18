Everything on Rakuten is 15% off again, up to $60 off

Less than a month after the last Rakuten sale, Rakuten is back at it again. You can once again get 15 percent off anything from rakuten.com/shop, up to a savings of $60 off. Ebay hasn't even had a site-wide sale in a while, so Rakuten is the place to be right now.

All the usual terms apply—you need a (free) Rakuten account, you have to enter code SAVE15 at checkout, coupons can't be stacked, and you can only use the code once with one merchant. Since the code maxes out at $60 off, buying something around $400 (60 divided by 0.15, or 15 percent) will get you the best discount.

The sale is valid until March 19th at 11:59 PM Pacific Time, but a lot of the good items are already sold out (or close to selling out). Here are some PC-related items we found:

All Rakuten purchases also give you a small amount of points, which can go towards future purchases. You can even use them when the next site-wide sale appears.

