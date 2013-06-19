Everquest Next was at E3, apparently

We were sure that we saw everything there was to see at E3 but one game apparently evaded us. Everquest Next wasn't shown publicly, but apparently the next-gen MMO was around in a clandestine capacity at E3—and was good enough to warrant one "best of show" award from the single outlet that saw it.

According to lucky publication MMORPG , its behind-the-curtains peek at Sony Online Entertainment's next massively multiplayer monster "[stood] head and shoulders above any game we saw at E3." No other deets, unfortunately, as they've been sworn to secrecy, but apparently we won't be disappointed. It's news enough that the game was in a showable state, and hints further that we might see it go into closed beta at the end of this year or early 2014. Let's hope that the fashionable feathered cowl in the above concept art makes it into the game.

SOE president John Smedley last year detailed his plans for the long-running EQ franchise, promising that Everquest Next would serve as a huge reboot for the genre it helped to establish. Straying so far from the formula is a bit of a gamble, but this first hint of success is pretty promising. MMORPG say that we'll get to see what the big deal with Everquest Next is come its official unveiling, scheduled for August.