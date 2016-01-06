Eve: Valkyrie alpha begins January 18

If you're among the rush that managed to pre-order a Rift in the 15 minutes before the first batch sold out, you're desperate to test the Rift's premiere launch title, and you happen to have a Rift DK2 lying around, you can now sign up to be part of the Valkyrie alpha test beginning January 18.

Testers will be admitted in waves, but as that strikes me as a small subset of people, I should think your odds of hopping into the cockpit before February quite good. Eve Valkyrie comes highly recommended by Andy, but really is there another space-faring Oculus Rift launch spectacular that you were planning on playing?