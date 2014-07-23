Episodic adventure Majestic Nights promises '80s thrills in a world where all conspiracies are true

File this one under: "please, please be good". The Australian-based Epiphany Games have just announced Majestic Nights, an '80s role-playing thriller about a world chock full of conspiracy and danger. The description is, in so many ways, my jam: containing phrases like "hidden intrigue", "loose cannon" and "brash 1980s". For now, though, the developers are covering up how the game will play—instead choosing to focus its announcement trailer on setting the mood.

"It's the bright and brash 1980s… a world crammed with hidden intrigue and sinister plots, government cover-ups and alien sightings, CIA experiments and a truth that definitely is out there… a world which needs a fast-talking loose cannon right about now...

"You play as Cardholder: an intelligence operative who may or may not have been present at or even responsible for many of the biggest conspiracy events in history; and Cal, a humble Private Investigator whose own past is shrouded in secrets unknown even to herself."

The game will be split into seven chapters, with the opening "Chapter Zero" due out in September. In it, you investigate a film director who seemingly has proof that the moon landings were faked. I'm sure that will in no way attract the attention of shadowy operatives.