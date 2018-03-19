Epic has released $12 million-worth of Paragon assets free-of-charge

Despite multiple efforts to reinvent Paragon, Epic Games announced the free-to-play MOBA's indefinite closure earlier this year. Now, Epic is giving away $12 million-worth (so it claims) of the game's assets free-of-charge to Unreal Engine 4 developers via its Marketplace. Silver linings and all that.

"We are extremely excited to announce that we’ve released $12 million worth of assets from our action MOBA Paragon on the Unreal Engine Marketplace," says the dev in this forum post. "They’re all free to use in your Unreal Engine 4 projects with no strings attached."

Epic adds that the collection includes 20 characters and over 1500 "environment components" from the ill-fated MOBA.

Additional characters are also promised in the coming months, while an Unreal Engine Twitch livestream with animator Jay Hosfelt is scheduled for March 29 at 11am PST/7pm BST—and will walk those interested through how to set up animation Blueprints for Paragon characters.

Paragon will officially shut down on April 26. Check out its free assets in this direction.