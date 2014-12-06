Enter The Gungeon: a new dungeon crawler from ex-Mythic/EA devs

Update: here's a trailer.

Dodge Roll Games is a new development company made up of former Mythic and EA devs, brought together by their love of gun-based puns. Their first game is a "gunfight dungeon crawler" called *ahem* Enter the Gungeon. It's a gungeon full of the 'gundead', and where you play as one of several 'gungeoneers'. It's got lots of guns in, is what they're saying.

If it looks a bit like Nuclear Throne, that's because it looks a bit like Nuclear Throne—but then there are worse things to look a bit like, and Enter the Gungeon does seem more traditionally roguey than that wasteland-set tale of radioactive throne-huntin'. Here you're huntin' a "gun that can kill the past", in a quest to find redemption by shooting the bad thing you did right in its miserable face. Or to put it another way: "Select a hero and battle your way to the bot­tom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge".

The Gungeon itself mixes handcrafted rooms with procedurally generated environs—Dodge Roll describe it as a "constantly evolving bullet hell fortress", which sounds like a fun thing to attempt to plunder. There will be several characters to pick from and "scores of uniquely fantastic guns", including one that fires bees. Bees! Bee still my beeting heart. See. I can do puns too. True the their name, Dodge Roll are also giving players a nifty dodge roll move. Who doesn't love dodge-rolling?

Devolver Digital are publishing. We can expect Enter the Gungeon around late Summer/early Autumn next year.