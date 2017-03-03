Enjoy multiplayer mayhem and murder in the Styx: Shards of Darkness co-op trailer

A new Styx: Shards of Darkness gameplay trailer offers a look at the game's drop-in/drop-out cooperative multiplayer, which lets two goblin assassins to work together as one mean, green murder machine.

"At any time during your adventure, you are able to invite a friend to join your current session to sneak around with you for an alternative stealth experience," publisher Focus Home Interactive explained. "Two players opens up many more opportunities for clearing a level and reaching the objectives, but also doubles the risk of being spotted. Assassination partners must co-ordinate carefully in order to succeed!"

Much of the video is really just one Styx watching the other make a kill, and even some of the co-op murders, like the Jack-in-the-Box Surprise Shank-o-Rama, look as though they could be handled just as well by one person. But being able to snuff multiple guards simultaneously will no doubt prove handy, and hopefully the game will set up some proper two-way terminations that really force players to work together to get the job done.

The Styx: Shards of Darkness launch date has been nailed down, too: It's set to come out on March 14.