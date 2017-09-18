Enermax builds a 1200W power supply that hates dust

Enermax has launched what it claims is the world's most compact 1,200W power supply. It is part of the company's new Platimax D.F. (Dust Free) series, which has the added benefit of a sort of self-cleaning function to prevent dust build-up.

With the flip of a switch, users can engage the "dust free rotation" mechanism. This spins the 13.9cm cooling fan in reverse for 10 seconds to blast away dust and debris. By periodically doing this, Enermax says dust is less likely accumulate on the fan blades and infiltrate the PSU's guts.

If 1,200W is overkill for your build, Enermax's Platimax D.F. series is also available in 1,050W, 850W, and 750W models. They're all relatively compact, measuring just 160mm deep. It is not uncommon for PSUs that are 1,000W or more to measure in the neighborhood of 200mm deep or more.

These are also fully modular PSUs with 80 Plus Platinum certification. They're built with quiet performance in mind—the fan on the 750W and 850W models do not spin unless the system load hits 40 percent, and 30 percent on the 1,000W and 1,200W models.

The 1,200W Platimax D.F. is priced at $270 (MSRP). Enermax did not say how much the other other models cost. All of the Platimax D.F. PSUs are backed by a 10-year warranty in the US and Canada, and 5 years globally.