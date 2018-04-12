Empires of EVE: Volume 2, the EVE Online history book, crowdfunded in a matter of hours

Empires of EVE author Andrew Groen has successfully crowdfunded the second volume of his non-fiction 'A History of the Great Wars of EVE Online' series. Launched on Kickstarter earlier today—the opening day of EVE Fanfest 2018—the project reached its £8,813/$12,500 goal in just a few hours. At the time of writing, that number stands at £25,148/$35,668.

Billed as a "chronicle of the incredible history of EVE Online" from 2009-2016, Empires of EVE's Volume 2 is a standalone sequel to the events of its forerunner. In 2014, more than three thousand backers raised $95,729 (over its $12,500 ask) to bring Volume 1 to life.

"Readers do not need to be EVE players to enjoy the story, and do not need to have read the first book in the series," says Volume 2's Kickstarter page. "Volume 2 will give readers a full and concise crash course on both the history and gameplay of EVE Online, and is designed from the first page to be fully welcoming to both new and returning readers regardless of their level of knowledge of EVE."

That's explored further here:

"There's like a miniature civilisation inside our computers!" said Groen during a stage presentation at EVE Fanfest today. "We should be talking about that and writing books about that and that's what this is all about."

Full details on Empires of EVE: A History of the Great Wars of EVE Online Volume 2 can be found on its Kickstarter campaign page.