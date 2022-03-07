Where to find the Golden Scarab in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Golden Scarab talisman increases the runes that drop from enemies, meaning you can level up faster or make those rune farming spots even more lucrative. Of course, getting an item so valuable is going to take a little effort on your part, but the boss you need to beat to get it is available fairly early on.

There are plenty of places to explore in the Lands Between and you should find you have no problem collecting runes with which to level up . But increasing the amount you get per kill will help you get ready for the challenge of tougher areas. Here's where to find this special talisman, and how to reach the Elden Ring Abandoned Cave in which it's located.

Image 1 of 3 Tree you need to cross to reach the Abandoned Cave dungeon. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 3 Location of the tree. (Image credit: From Software) Image 3 of 3 Abandoned Cave Site of Grace. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Golden Scarab: Where to find the Abandoned Cave

The Abandoned Cave is an Elden Ring dungeon located in Caelid and the boss here drops the Golden Scarab. You can reach the dungeon from the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace, and the dungeon entrance is to the east.

Make your way east from the Site of Grace. You can avoid all of the enemies here by following the fiery wall until you reach the ravine, then head south. You should see a broken tree spanning the gap and you need to use this as a bridge to get across. Check the screenshots above to see the exact location.

Once inside, you can activate the Abandoned Cave Site of Grace before proceeding. This dungeon isn't particularly large, but there are a lot of Scarlet Rot pools to navigate, as well as poison-spewing enemies. You should watch out for the geysers too as these will damage you even when they're not erupting. When you've made it through, you'll need to face the boss—a pair of Cleanrot Knights.

Take out the knight with the spear first as he's far more dangerous, then deal with the sickle knight. Once both have been defeated, you're rewarded with the Golden Scarab talisman.