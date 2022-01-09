Popular

Elden Ring character creation leaks

By published

A video of Elden Ring's full character creator has appeared ahead of release.

Audio player loading…

During the Elden Ring network test, players were only allowed to choose from a set of five pre-designed characters rather than diving into the full character creation system. Life finds a way, however, and YouTube channel ER-SA has given us our first look at that character creator, albeit with most of the text blanked out and many options that are presumably work-in-progress.

Still, you can see it's quite in-depth. Looks like there are 10 classes to choose from, as is par for the course in Soulsborne games. The leaker settles for one that seems to be Elden Ring's version of the Deprived, with no armor, a club and a shield and straight 10s across the board in all stats. Looks like they've got a second club in the inventory though, maybe for dual-club-wielding action?

Apparently Elden Ring's graphics team felt pressured by the Demon's Souls remake, feeling a need to match its level of fidelity. If the hairstyles are anything to go by, they succeeded. There are plenty of sliders for customizing your appearance, and as the video's description notes, "finally you can easily create a good looking character now". Of course, they demonstrate the options by monsterizing their character, maxing out all the sliders and choosing an outlandish skin color.

Wes Fenlon played Elden Ring's network test last year, and thought it nailed the combat and RPG systems, but found the open world exploration to be largely bland, at least in the early areas. The rest of us will be able to find out for ourselves when Elden Ring releases on February 25.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments