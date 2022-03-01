How to unlock the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring

How to gain access to the Divine Tower in Liuria.

If you're wondering how to unlock the Elden Ring Carian Study Hall, this guide has you covered. After you defeated Rennala of the Full Moon at the Raya Lucaria Academy, you might well have wanted to unlock her Elden Ring Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Liuria, in the east of the region.

If you made your way inside and managed to get past that rather angry sorcerer lady, you've no doubt discovered that you can't get any further. In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock the true version of the Elden Ring Carian Study Hall, so you can make your perilous way through.

While looking around, you may have noticed there's space for an item on the altar as soon as you enter the hall. This is where the Carian Inverted Statue goes. Once you place the statue on the altar, it will invert the Carian Study Hall

To get this item, you have to pursue the Ranni's quest at least to the point of discovering the city of Nokron, getting the Finger Slayer Blade item, and returning to Ranni to get the Carian Inverted Statue in return. There are a lot of rather elaborate quest steps, so you'd be better off checking our Elden Ring Ranni quest guide for a full walkthrough up to that point.

This is still a very challenging area to get through, with the inversion making it a bit more perilous, but this will at least allow you to get through.

