EA's Origin Holiday Sale is live

The holiday sale has begun! No, not that sale, the Origin Holiday Sale. EA is offering "hot holiday deals" on its games, with discounts running up to 75 percent on games ranging from The Witcher Enhanced Edition and Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning to FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

As always when it comes to this sort of thing, you do you, but here are a few games that I think might be worth a second look:



Now, this being the holiday season, there are a lot of holiday sales to choose from: GOG, Humble, and Itch.io all have things happening right now, and the great likelihood is that The Big One will kick off tomorrow. What that means is that you may not want to go jumping at the first deal you see on a game you want: This is really an ideal time to shop around and see who's offering what before you start making it rain.

That said, there are some good deals in here, and while Origin doesn't have the sheer selection of games that Steam does, it's definitely worth thumbing through. The Origin Holiday Sale is live now and runs until January 5.