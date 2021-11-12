Early predictions for Nvidia and AMD's next-gen cards set up a titanic GPU battle

Rumours about the potential next generation of GPUs—namely Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 and AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT—have already begun to surface across the web. Among them, known Twitter leaker Greymon55 now airs their predictions where core count, power draw, and clock speeds are concerned, giving us much hope for the future of so-called Lovelace and RDNA 3 architectures.

Let me add more:N31=GFX11=5nm+6nm TSMC=120WGP 15360SP≈256bit 32G GDDR6 18Gbps?≈256/512mb Infinity Cache?=3D Infinity Cache≈2.4~2.5GHz?≈75T FP32?November 9, 2021 See more

Previously, leakers were spotted speculating over the RTX 40-series cards' architecture, process nodes, and even a projected launch date, the implication being that the project planning stage has already been finalised.

With the latest rumours (via WCCFTech), Greymon55 spouts a roundup of certainties and potential specs for these as-yet-unannounced cards. Nvidia's AD102—likely the top GPU for GeForce cards—will supposedly be packing 18,432 CUDA cores, with AMD's Navi 31 coming in at 15,360 stream processors. Against the previous generations, that's 7,936 cores up from the RTX 3090's count of 10,496 cores, and a whopping 10,240 uptick over the RX 6900 XT's 5,120 stream processors.

With a suspected 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM running at 21GB/s, as predicted, we might well see the RTX 4090 touting boost clock speeds in of 2.5GHz over its predecessor's 1.7GHz boost. The RX 7900 XT could also be throwing out 2.5GHz boosts, over the previous generation's 2.25GHz.

What's odd is seeing these projections even before many buyers have received their previous generation of GPU orders, having placed them over half a year prior. Sad times.

Still, if Greymon55's predictions are correct things are looking very good for the world of GPUs, in at least that the competition will stay heated between the green and red teams. Of course, with Intel Alchemist storming in soon these companies aren't going to leave anything to chance.