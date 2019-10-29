EA games are coming to Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA games are returning to Steam. The publisher teased a collaboration between itself and Valve last week, and now it's confirmed that its game will start appearing on the platform again, beginning with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15. You can preorder it on Steam now.

More games will start to trickle onto Steam in the coming months, including The Sims 4 and Unravel 2. Next year, multiplayer games like Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and Battlefield 5 will appear, and there won't be any division between Origin and Steam players.

EA Access, EA's subscription service, will also launch on Steam in spring. EA boasts that it will be the first and only gaming subscription offered on the platform, and you can see what games it contains here. It's a fairly large list, which EA continues to expand. There are some membership benefits on top of the games themselves, including discounts and demos.

It's a coup for Valve, which might be looking for ways to knock Epic down a peg or two. It's been years since EA picked up all its games and locked them away in Origin, and Steam's about to have access to a hefty library. Finally all my Mass Effects won't be split up!