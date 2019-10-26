EA hints at return to Steam

It may not seem like much to go on, but EA tweeting out a picture of a steaming hot beverage in an EA mug sure seems like a hint their games will be returning to Steam. Said games have been available exclusively through Origin on PC since the launch of Battlefield 3 back in 2011, and Crysis 2 was even pulled from Steam (though it came back a year later).

One tweet's not the only evidence EA's games might be coming back to Valve's launcher. Earlier this week, @RobotBrush found a test application to run Origin games through Steam, suggesting a similar situation to Uplay, where the games are on sale in Steam but open their own launcher when played.

looks like EA are indeed getting ready to come back to steam :) pic.twitter.com/p5KVTlu40cOctober 22, 2019

If it turns out to be true, it could mean we'll be playing Apex Legends with access to our Steam friends list, or filing all the Mass Effect games together in the one library. Which would be nice.

