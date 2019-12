[bcvideo id="983771819001"]

Rock of Ages looks awesome. Rolling a ball around is always fun, but a really heavy one that can smash down buildings and wizards? We're into that. Rock of Ages will include a multiplayer mode which revolves around the concept of two fortresses under siege - you'll settle that dispute by chucking rocks too. It's developed by ACE Team, responsible for the brain-twistingly weird, but Top 100-breaking , first-person puncher, Zeno Clash.