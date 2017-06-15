Dying Light will get ten more pieces of free DLC over the next 12 months

The zombie-survival game Dying Light was first released in early 2015, which means that in videogame terms it's getting pretty long in the tooth. But Techland isn't letting it go. The studio announced today that it will release ten more pieces of DLC for the game over the next 12 months, all of it free.

"Almost three years after the original Dying Light was released, about half a million people still play the game every week. In the very first months on the market in 2015, the weekly numbers were around 700,000. This shows that our community is still huge, active, and craving for more," Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said. "Today I’m happy to announce Techland’s continuous support for Dying Light."

The new DLC will include "new locations, story-driven quests, gameplay mechanics, weapons, enemies, and more." Techland said it will also continue to balance and tweak the game through future gameplay updates, and promised more frequent community events as well. It's also got a new "dedicated community platform" in the works that will give fans a say about the direction of future content development.

"As we firmly believe in active collaboration between the design team and players, we hope this announcement will encourage our fans to share their thoughts, stories, and ideas about how we can improve their experience even more," Marchewka said.

The first piece of new Dying Light content will arrive "in the coming weeks," but even though it will be free it apparently isn't one of the promised ten freebies: The studio described it as "a taste of the new things coming to the game, before the '10 free DLCs in 12 months' campaign fully launches later this year."