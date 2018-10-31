Dusk, the Quake-inspired retro FPS, will be out in December

After spending nearly a year in Steam Early Access, the Quake-inspired retro-FPS Dusk will go into full release on December 10. The game will launch at a discounted price of $16.66, while everyone who paid the full $20 price for it prior to Halloween will get the upcoming Dusk digital graphic novel and one week of advance access to the third and final episode to make up the difference.

More immediately, as in now, the Early Access version of Dusk has been updated with a new Endless Arena, full controller support, new cheat codes, a new Duskworld playable character, and unspecified updates to the first two episodes that make up the Early Access version as it currently stands.

Dusk made a very strong impression when we looked at it last year, saying that "there are loads of reasons to be excited" about its full release. (Which, as it turns out, took about a year longer than expected.) Having played it myself, I agree wholeheartedly: It's a wickedly fast, violent, and sometimes funny FPS that, through the first two episodes at least, nails the late-90s shooter ambiance. Andrew Hulshult's soundtrack is pretty great too.