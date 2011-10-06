Duke Nukem Forever DLC finally launching next week

Jeez, took long enough, right? I mean, it's been, like, two whole months since Duke Nukem Forever's Parody Pack was announced. Two ! You'd think these people could learn to be a bit more timely.

Regardless, Duke's making his first assuredly offensive leap into the brave new world of DLC on October 11, according to VG247 . It's completely free to First Access Club members, but everyone else will have to pony up a fairly steep $9.99. Four maps and weapons - no matter how sort of timely their knock against Call of Duty may be - don't exactly cause my piggybank to explode with glee. Or explode at all, for that matter.