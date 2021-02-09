Dress up your plane like a pizza with this free, silly Microsoft Flight Simulator livery

You may not have known this, but today, February 9, is National Pizza Day. I'm not making that up: It's included in Wikipedia's "List of Food Days," and the National Day Calendar acknowledges it as well, saying, "February 9th celebrates one of America’s all-time favorite foods. Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish, or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite."

To mark the big day, Microsoft is giving away a pizza livery mod for the X-Cub single-prop plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Created by community member Matt987123, it's basically an opportunity to write "PIZZA" down the side of your plane in big block letters, while adorning the fuselage and stabilizer with a stylized cheese-and-pepperoni motif—the sort of thing you might expect from a Domino's delivery plane, if they had such things.

And that's pretty much it—you can dress up your plane like a pizza for free. It's silly but fun, and who doesn't feel the urge to fly around inside a big slice of all-caps PIZZA now and then? There's no time limit on the free livery as far as I know, but National Pizza Day is almost over so I'd recommend grabbing it as soon as possible. I'd also recommend ordering out for a pizza tonight—it is an official day, after all.