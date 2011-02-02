Dragon Age 2 to get a demo, Bioware already planning DLC

Bioware have been talking about their plans for future DLC episodes for Dragon Age 2 ahead of news that a demo for Dragon Age 2 is set to be released later this month.

News of the demo was revealed in an e-mail sent out to Gamestop employees, offering them early access to the trial, which will be released on February 23.

Elsewhere, Lead Designer on Dragon Age 2, Mike Laidlaw, has been talking to Games on Net about Bioware's plans to support Dragon Age 2 with expansions after release, saying “we will be continuing to release content for Dragon Age II after launch, and I feel that we've learned some valuable lessons about what resonates with the players.”

“For instance, we intend to keep the focus on Hawke this time around; keeping your character consistent and progressing was a pretty key request we received from our player base, so we're happy to deliver.”

In other Dragon Age 2 news, Bioware recently detailed the DRM system the game will use. Dragon Age 2 is due out on March 8 in the US and March 11 in Europe, and are taking pre-orders now.

[via Kotaku ]