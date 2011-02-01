Dragon Age 2 DRM detailed

Bioware have confirmed that the Steam version of Dragon Age 2 will be using Steam's built-in DRM system. Those buying retail versions of the game will have to log in with their EA accounts to install, which will then need to occasionally connect to a verification server to continue working. Read on for the full details.

The DRM system was outlined by Bioware on their forums , and will work like this:

Steam versions use Steam DRM, no other DRM is added.

Non-Steam versions (digital or retail disc) are as follows:



No disc check, you do not need the disc in drive to play.

No limit on the total number of PCs you can install and play the game on.

There is a limit to the number of unique/different PCs that can start/play the game within a time window [5 PCs in 24hrs].

Each install requires logging in to your EA account to verify game ownership.

You can play offline but the game will require a login check after a select period of days.

Dragon Age 2 will also use EA's Release Control system to stop anyone from playing the game before release. Bioware outline that the program won't install anything on your machine, and will completely remove itself once the release date has passed.

Doesn't seem too bad, then. Though regular online verification may prove to be tricky for some. Bioware haven't yet announced how long the game can be played offline before requiring another online check

Dragon Age 2 is set to be released on March 8 in the US and March 11 in Europe. The game's now available to pre-order , too.

[via VG247 ]