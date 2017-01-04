A new Doom WAD finally lets you have sex with the demons

One of the gifs comes into play very, very soon here.

God bless the PC. Player-created Doom WADs have kept a decades-old series from becoming obsolete, using the openness of the platform to experiment with level design and theme for more than 20 years before finally settling on HDoom’s ultimate conclusion: anime, comedy, and sex.



Don’t ask me how I found it ( it was Twitter ), but the first I ever saw of HDoom, which I presume stands for Hentai Doom, was a gif. It features Doomguy grappling to the back of Cyberdemon, somehow managing to achieve penetration despite being a quarter of the size of the monster, who stands immobile and flushed with a sincere sexual passion. It’s one of the greatest moving images I’ve ever seen.



The gifs don’t stop there. Doomguy gets a blowjob from a Baron of Hell, goes all the way (every which way) with an imp, and more. Take a look for yourself. But the gifs have a purpose. They’re part of a playable Doom WAD where you shoot demons with a love pistol, engage in pillow fight foreplay, and flirt with demons in a hot tub.

The super shotgun is around, if demons aren't quite your bag.

The creator, HDoomguy, says the flirtations are just the beginning of a fuller visual novel system, "Our coder (TheZombieKiller) did an amazing job with making the built-in VN (visual novel) system work—and can theoretically do a lot of the same elaborate stuff you'd expect in a full-fleged VN." They continue, "On that note, we're hoping to do a lot with it in the future by having a seperate VN mode alongside the more traditional Doom gameplay. I'm still working out the story and characters and the like, but I'm hoping to go for a lighthearted comedy much like the rest of HDoom."

A bit more NSFW-sleuthing (at work) led me to this page where you can take a look at art designed for further dialogue and sex scenes. Whether or not they’ll all be integrated, I’m not sure, but the amount of original art indicates HDoom isn’t meant to be a quick, easy joke. It’s genuine erotica with a comedic edge.

HDoomguy is in on the joke. "I think that since the whole idea is inherently pretty absurd and crazy from the get-go, I might as well push it to 11 and have a lot of fun with it."

The very idea of removing all of the violent elements from one of the most famously violent and action-packed games and then replacing it with fluffy, lighthearted sex and comedy is kind of a subversive gag in its own right.

Repurposing Doom’s hypermasculine characters and B-movie tropes in an equally exaggerated sexual fantasy is a pretty hilarious contrast—and for the right people, a nice way to get warm.

"It definitely has a strong degree of self-awareness for one thing, which I think is genuinely something that makes creating the mod so much more fun." says HDoomguy. "If I had to pick one, I think the humor comes through best in the whole idea/execution of the mod itself—the very idea of removing all of the violent elements from one of the most famously violent and action-packed games and then replacing it with fluffy, lighthearted sex and comedy is kind of a subversive gag in its own right."

Hell, even if demons with huge boobs aren't your thing, the sprites are undeniably detailed and authentic to Doom’s early ‘90s art style.



HDoom isn’t complete, but you can track the progress or play it for yourself by downloading the in-progress package from HDoomguy’s Tumblr page . You’ll also need the latest versions of Zandronum or GZDoom, as well as a copy of Doom or Doom 2 installed. Once you’re good to go, give it a try. After that, I recommend exploring couch co-op.

I've always wondered, if only you could fuck these creatures, then perhaps you could try and make friends with them, form alliances... Now, that would be interesting.