DOOM open beta announced; DLC detailed

People who pre-ordered Wolfenstein: The New Order have been blasting their way around Doom's closed beta since March 31. Soon everyone will be able to join them: open beta falls April 15-18, no codes required.

For the duration, you'll be able to play Team Deathmatch and Warpath (a moving king of the hill mode) on the Heatwave and Infernal maps.

Three DLC packs will follow launch on May 13 and, depending on how Bethesda handles matchmaking between owners and non-owners, their contents may not be well received. The first pack which goes live in summer includes:

Three new maps

One new weapon

One new playable demon

One new armour set

One new piece of equipment

New hack modules and taunts

New customization colours and patterns

Historically, splitting a playerbase with premium maps has not been advisable, but we're also promised free updates in the form of game modes and expansions of the SnapMap level editor. Should you want a season pass, it'll run you up £30/$40. Individually, DLC is £12/$15.

Having made their way into the closed beta, Tom and Phil can clue you in on the good, the bad and the demons.