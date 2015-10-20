DOOM multiplayer closed alpha is starting this weekend

The first DOOM multiplayer closed alpha will take place this weekend, the game's official Twitter account announced today. It kicks off at 12:01am ET on October 23 and runs until 11:59 ET on October 25.

That's awesome news, but who's eligible? If you pre-ordered Wolfenstein: The New Order or purchased it before May 26 last year, then you're guaranteed entry. The alpha will take place on one map, entitled Heatwave, which is described as an "industrial-themed map" taking place in "narrow corridors, walkways and small chambers" linking to an open area. Sounds like DOOM, then.

The mode is limited to 6v6 Team Deathmatch, and will feature six weapons and two equipment items, which you can read about in detail over here. You'll be able to transform into a Revenant during the alpha, and there's a "power weapon" available in the form of the Gauss Cannon, which can see through walls and is ideal against the aforementioned Revenants.

So there you go: it's happening! DOOM is a playable thing! If you're not eligible to get into the alpha, check out Chris Livingston's hands-on impressions from QuakeCon earlier this month. DOOM releases in the first half of next year.