Doom Eternal DLC trailer shows mo' gods, mo' problems for the Doom Slayer

Revealed today at Gamescom as part of Opening Night Live, Bethesda gave us a deeper look at the first Doom Eternal DLC, The Ancient Gods, Part One. It's due October 10.

Finer details are still to come, but we do know to expect new demons, new worlds, and a big focus on helping players understand the Doom Slayer's origins. The Doom Slayer will meet his maker in a new god, some low-level celestial lieutenant called "The Creator of the Universe."

The $30 Year One Pass grants access to both parts of The Ancient Gods.