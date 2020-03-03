Doom Eternal – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

It's only a matter of weeks before the next Doom releases, finally bringing the much-maligned Arch-vile into the 21st century. Doom Eternal releases in Australia on March 21, and there are a few things to consider before buying.

For example: if you pre-order you'll get the Doom 64 remake bundled in, which is part of the Rip and Tear Pack also including 'Doot Revenant' and 'Throwback Shotgun' skins, and a bonus campaign master level. These all definitely apply to the digital pre-orders below, as well as EB Games – it may do for JB Hi-Fi also, but there's no reference to it on the retailer's website.

These prices are all pre-order prices at this stage, but if you're averse to pre-ordering (and we don't blame you) then rest assured that Doom 64 will be available as a standalone purchase on day one.

Prices below are for the standard editions – there are (extremely) expensive Collector's Editions available at EB Games: for AU$369.95 you'll get the game, as well as a very fancy Doomguy helmet.

Finally: physical PC editions from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon are all just the box with a code in it. Usually you'll get the game shipped to you by Day One, but you're always at the mercy of the mail. If you definitely want to play as soon as possible, it's probably wiser to go digital.

Without further ado, here are the prices. We'll keep this update as prices shift both before and after launch.

Amazon AU – AU$68 (Free shipping with Prime)

JB Hi-Fi – AU$69 (AU$3.50 shipping)

Fanatical – AU$87.95

Green Man Gaming – AU$99.95

Steam – AU$99.95

EB Games – AU$99.95

Bethesda. net – AU$99.95



...a fairly dramatic spread of prices there, so your choice will likely depend on convenience. While we wait for the game to release, here's everything you need to know about Doom Eternal.

