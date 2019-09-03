Doom 64 rating appears on Australia's Classification Board website

Earlier this summer, Doom 64 was unexpectedly rated for PC by European ratings agency PEGI. The slip-of-the-tongue rating was quickly removed (and remains gone), but it definitely happened—and now it's happened again.

The Australians dropped the dime this time around, and unlike their European counterparts they're leaving it out there: Doom 64 was rated "M" for "horror themes and violence" on August 30, and the rating is, at the moment at least, still posted. It's listed as a multiplatform game, published by Bethesda Softworks; more interesting is the "author," presumably referring to the developer, which is listed as Midway Games. Midway developed the original Doom 64 in 1997 but went under in 2009, after which most of its assets were acquired by Warner. Midway Studios in Chicago was later rebranded to NetherRealm Studios, while its publishing branches in the UK and France were combined and renamed to Tradewest Games.

Doom 64 was a Nintendo 64-exclusive sequel to Doom 2, well-received on the platform but not exactly groundbreaking, and restricted in some ways—no multiplayer, for instance—by the limitations of N64 cartridges. As Fraser said in July, the existing abundance of old and new Doom games makes Doom 64 more of a novelty than an essential experience, but if they make it, I'll play it—and it sure looks like they're going to make it.

For what it's worth, Doom 64 is not currently listed by Walmart Canada.

Thanks, VGC.