Don't Starve: Hamlet has left Steam Early Access

Don't Starve: Hamlet has made it through the trials of Early Access and has launched on Steam. The third DLC for Klei's endearing survival game swaps the wilderness for a lost town full of aristocratic pigmen, complete with homes and shops and all the trappings of civilisation. Unfortunately, that inevitably comes with new dangers, not least of which is a huge robot with a penchant for murdering people with lasers.

To survive, apparently, you'll need to befriend the pigmen and start a new life with them. You'll be able to become a resident yourself, getting a new home that you can renovate and decorate. No more mucking around in the woods for you! OK, some mucking around in the woods.

The porktropolis is surrounded by a tropical jungle that hides plenty of things that want to kill you, but also secrets to discover in the ruins of an ancient pigmen civilisation. Archaeology is a pretty respectable profession if you want to join the porcine gentry. There are new crafting recipes, too, and you'll probably need to venture out into the jungle to search for the ingredients.

A trio of new characters join the game, including a little plant fella, while all players will get access to the eccentric inventor Wagstaff, even if they don't grab the DLC.

Don't Starve: Hamlet is out now on Steam for £5.19/$7.