Don't Starve: Hamlet expansion gets a gameplay trailer

At the PC Gaming Show today, Klei showed off a gameplay trailer for Don't Starve's next expansion, Hamlet. Check that out above.

"In Don’t Starve: Hamlet, Wilson discovers a lost town of aristocratic Pigmen nestled within a foreboding tropical jungle," says Klei. "Reacquaint to city life with pig shops, houses, new items, biomes and more, or delve into the ancient pig ruins and try your hand at treasure hunting in this new single player expansion."

Find out more on the Steam DLC page. Don't Starve: Hamlet will be out December 2018.