Divinity: Original Sin 2 patch fixes 'issue where players could be eternally Wet,' among others

The first big patch for Divinity: Original Sin 2 released earlier today, promising reams of fixes and changes. If you want to avoid any hints about quests to come, you may want to avoid reading the patch notes, which reference late game characters and fights—though not having gotten very far myself yet, most don't have any meaning to me.

And with all of Original Sin 2's complexity and weirdness, this first patch has some amazing entries, some of which I think are worthy of our strangest patch notes list. Here are a few of my favorites:

Fixed an issue where players could be eternally Wet

Fixed Cloisterwood Waypoint possibly killing party members due to lava placement

Fixed blood puzzle getting stuck if you start the flow of blood before Blessing it

Fixed eating Alexandar’s head triggering an incorrect achievement

Hours ago, Fraser awarded Divinity: Original Sin 2 a 92% in our review, calling it "one of the best RPGs ever made." I haven't played nearly as long as Fraser, but so far I'm inclined to agree.

The rest of the world seems to agree, too: As of a few days ago, Original Sin 2 had already sold nearly 500,000 copies . "Lots of players means lots of support issues coming in and we're trying to service them as fast as we can," said Larian boss Swen Vincke at that time. "After that, it'll be a long, well-deserved break for the team and then we'll boot up our machines again to work on the next things."

I haven't personally encountered any bugs yet, but I'll let you know if I ever stay eternally Wet even after this patch.

Update: Another patch has just released, adding "enhanced German, French and Russian translations." It also updates the ending movies, fixes the reward panel in Gamemaster mode, and rolls back a runeslot change that was "released too soon" in the earlier patch.