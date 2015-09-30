Divinity: Original Sin 2 Kickstarter ends with quadruple its goal

The Kickstarter campaign for Divinity: Original Sin 2 hit its $500,000 target in its first twelve hours, so it's unsurprising that it raised much more money in the month that followed, closing today with a total of $2,032,434 (and an estimated $43,000 brought in through PayPal).

Scraping past the $2,000,000 marker (well, I say 'scraping'; I'd love to have a spare $32,434) means that backers managed to unlock all of the stretch goals, the latter of which was a Game Master mode.

As we discovered last week, the project has also attracted prolific RPG writer Chris Avellone, who must have cloned himself or own a Time-Turner or something to be able to work on all the games he does.

Larian Studios is currently celebrating, and if you want to you can watch them party (and maybe even showcase some of the game) on their Twitch channel: