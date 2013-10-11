Divinity: Dragon Commander trailer rounds up players' political decisions

Divinity: Dragon Commander has been out for a few months now, giving Dragon Knights ample opportunity to decide the fate of its colourful world. Now, developer Larian Studios have collected up those myriad political decisions into an infotrailer showing what players decided. What would the world look like if it were ran by people who enjoyed pretending to be a dragon? Well, for one thing, there'd be slightly more nudity.

Sure, it's not a perfect utopia. Torture being approved 50% of the time is slightly alarming. Still, maybe we should take comfort from the fact that players voted overwhelmingly in favour of helping the ill and impoverished. In fact, it seems dragons are more open to the idea of universal healthcare than dinosaurs. Yeah, I could do political satire.

The trailer coincides with a recent patch , bringing AI improvements, global chat, a new battle report system, and a series of balance changes. There's also a Dragon Commander Steam sale , with the game available for 40% off until the 14th October.

Larian have collected more player decision stats into an Excel spreadsheet, available from here . And if you're interested in taking part in the game's draconic political process, check out Tim Stone's review .