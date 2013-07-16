Divinity: Dragon Commander rains down terror in multiplayer gameplay video

I don't know about you, but I've been getting a bit of eSports fatigue lately; League of Legends champions seem to be breeding like zerglings. If there's one thing that can get me back into the game, however, it's Dragon Commander . I mean, jetpack-toting dragons roasting each other like marshmallows in a dogfight? Now that's the edge-of-your-seat stuff that defines eSports.

This here is five minutes of multiplayer gameplay between two "literal" pro players, and it's probably safe to say that there's no game better made for it. I mean, I can't remember the last time I got to acid-blast somebody's scaly dragon-face in multiplayer. This nicely follows recently released videos of Dragon Commander's politics game and general gameplay , and has now ascended up my most-anticipated games chart. Thankfully, we won't be waiting too much longer for Dragon Commander's release in August.