Diving into one Dishonored 2 player's obsession with "explosive orgies"

Videogames aren't just for entertainment, they are also the foundation for scientific research. For years players have been asking questions like " how many tanks does it take to stop the train in GTA 5? " or " how many people can I lure into a pool of electrified water? " You know, the difficult inquiries that really further us as a species.

But sometimes science goes too far, as might be the case with one player and their obsession with "explosive orgies." What started as a little joke has spiralled into a madness to test the limits of what Dishonored 2's physics engine can handle.

His name is 'Fattydude66' and he originally posted a screenshot to Reddit entitled "Is this one of the orgies the Duke loves so much?" It was a morbid jab at Luca Abele , the Duke of Serkonos, an oppressive ruler who offhandedly mentions a certain affinity for orgies during Dishonored 2's story. Fattydude66 was so committed to his joke that he spent an hour piling up 80 unconscious bodies, four dead ones, and two wolfhound. But that's where things got a wee bit dark.

"Throw a grenade in the middle and post the results," suggested Raysparks38 in the comments.

A day later, Fattydude66 obliged by posting this gif to Reddit:

The gif demonstrates that Dishonored 2 has some impressive ragdoll and dismemberment physics. The post immediately skyrocketed to the top of the Dishonored 2 subreddit, and Fattydude66 could rest easy knowing his duty to science has been fulfilled.

Until someone had to take it even further.

"Imagine if you play as Corvo and stop time just as the grenade explodes," wrote Natsirt2610.

The next day, Fattydude66 uploaded a video of him doing just that. Watch below as the explosive orgy is frozen in time, dismembered limbs hanging in the air as Fattydude66 circles them in grotesque detail. It's been no secret that Dishonored 2 had some serious performance issues at launch on PC, but Fattydude66's experiments are really pushing the limits of Dishonored 2, his computer, and perhaps even himself.

Within hours, Fattydude66 uploaded two more videos and posted them to the Dishonored 2 subreddit. Each one is a new take on his patented explosive orgy theme. In one, he tosses several grenades into the orgy, creating an even bigger explosion of limbs that causes the game to hitch so hard you'd think sparks must've shot out of his computer case. The second video is of him firing several crossbow bolts into the mass of bodies. Sadly, Fattydude66 seems to be alone in his fascination, as after the first explosion experiment the community response to his other efforts has been nonexistent. Fattydude66 hasn't posted any more videos since then, but I imagine he's spending his days researching even more unnerving experiments to conduct on his unconscious pile of bodies. Those poor, poor people.