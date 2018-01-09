Distract and lure enemies by whistling or throwing bolts with this Fallout 4 mod

If you're looking to up your stealth game in Fallout 4, creep on over to Nexus Mods and slip the Tactical Distraction System mod into your bag of tricks. The mod lets you whistle or toss a bolt, creating a sound that will catch the attention of an enemy (or enemies) in the vicinity, luring them over.

These two features work a little differently. Whistling will lure an enemy over to the spot you whistled from, so you can either whistle and then scuttle away, or wait in place to take them out. Throwing a bolt, meanwhile, will lure the enemy to the location where the bolt hits the ground. It's a bit reminiscent of Metal Gear, or Hitman.

Your enemies won't be sitting ducks, modder FLipdeezy promises. They'll search around the area carefully, and they won't be distracted if they're already in combat.

The ability to whistle is automatically added as an inventory item upon installing the mod, while the bolts will need to be crafted at a chemistry station. Check out a video of the mod in action below.