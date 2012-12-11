Dishonored Dunwall City Trials DLC out now, sneak and kill for best times and scores

Dishonored's mixture of stealth, swords, and the supernatural factors into the skills you'll need to master in today's release of the Dunwall City Trials DLC. Sneaking onto Steam for $5/£3, the pack of ten maps throws non-narrative challenges of freerunning, combat, assassination, and stealth in addition to furnishing a new set of achievements for completionists.

As you jump, slice, and crouch your way through the Trials' jumbled courses, you'll earn a spot on global leaderboards for comparison against your fellow disgraced-bodyguards-cum-athletes. Completing enough challenges unlocks a growing gallery of concept art images showcasing Dishonored's urban decay and technology. If you haven't yet experienced Corvo Attano's journey of redemption in Arkane's sneak-and-stabber, we recommend checking out the holiday sales or putting Dishonored on your Christmas list.