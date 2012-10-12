Dishonored designer hesitant over potential sequel

The rotting city of Dunwall is filled with mystery, but Dishonored's dystopian depiction of the once-great industrial empire might be the only glimpse we get of Arkane's stealth- and steampunk-infused excellence. In an interview Kotaku , Dishonored co-Creative Director Harvey Smith stated he "can't say" whether he'd like a continuation of the neck-stabbing, maid-punting universe he helped design.

"Part of me would love to see future games leverage this world," he said. "And part of me would love it if the vault door was just closed, and that's it. This is your one view into the Empire of the Isles and into the city of Dunwall."

We came away mightily impressed from our time beneath Corvo's ghastly mask, but experiencing a full-fledged sequel could diminish Dunwall's strong identity by virtue of repetitive environments. Of course, Arkane's DLC plans involve branching out into other cities, characters, and nations in the Isles and beyond, so it's a fair bet we'll be honored with more Dishonored in the future.