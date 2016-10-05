Dishonored 2 trailer examines the making of Karnaca

We've been seeing a lot of Dishonored 2 lately: High-chaos action, low-chaos stealth, and even some hands-on time of our own in the "clockwork mansion" of Kirin Jindosh. And now we've got a new trailer that delves into the creation of Karnaca, where different cultures have come together over the centuries to create a vibrant and diverse city "on the edge of the world" that's very different from the Dunwall of the first game—but in some ways, very much the same.

The geographical linchpin of Dishonored 2 is a massive, twin-peaked mountain that creates a "wind corridor" that drives the city's great turbines, and in turn impacts the design of its buildings and structures. It's also the home of silver quarries, and a very downtrodden district "where people suffer," as art director Sebastien Mitton explains. "Imagine how they think and how they survive in this district, that brought a lot of difference structures, like the wind breaker, the way the blocks in the district are shaped in diamond shapes to funnel the wind ... It ends up with something really, really cool story-wise and visually."

Dishonored 2 comes out on November 11.