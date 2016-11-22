Dishonored 2 has a new update in beta, designed to fix frame stuttering and more

Arkane Studios has just pushed the second update for Dishonored 2 into beta, and it's designed to address most of the performance problems reported since launch. To those ends, the patch notes promise "general performance and optimization improvements", as well as an update to the way it auto-detects and assigns settings based on your hardware.

To opt into the beta, you'll need to right click on Dishonored 2 in your library, click Properties / Betas and then from the dropdown menu that appears, select BetaPatch. An update should then install.

Read more: Prey—Mooncrash review

Here's the update overview, but for full patch notes click over to the Steam page.